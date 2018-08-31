Media player
New Belfast Glider bus lanes come into operation
Take a ride on Belfast's new Glider buses which will connect east and west Belfast.
Full operation will begin on Monday, when the buses will use new 12 hour bus-lanes.
31 Aug 2018
