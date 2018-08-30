Video

Siobhan McLaughlin, who may now win access to a widowed parent's allowance following a landmark Supreme Court ruling, says her case "was always about the rights of bereaved children".

The mother-of-four, from County Antrim, lived with her partner for 23 years but never married.

Reacting to the judgement on Thursday, she said she hopes the judgement will give hope to other unmarried couples and their families.

