Benefits case ruling 'huge for families'

Video

Thousands of children will benefit as a result of a Supreme Court ruling that has allowed an unmarried mother to access a Widowed Parent's Allowance (WPA).

Mother-of-four Siobhan McLaughlin, from Armoy in County Antrim, lived with her partner for 23 years but they never married.

When he died she was denied money that her children would have been otherwise entitled to.

Her solicitor Laura Banks called on the government to act quickly "so as many people can benefit from this as possible".