A fire broke out in the five-storey listed Bank Buildings at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
About 100 firefighters are at the scene and the fire has spread to the ground floor, with ceilings giving way.
The fire service said it has "grave fears" the building could collapse.
28 Aug 2018
