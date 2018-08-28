Belfast Primark building 'might collapse'
'Grave concerns' Primark building could collapse

Senior fire officer Michael Graham has said there are "grave concerns" that the Bank Buildings in Belfast - Primark's flagship store in the city - may collapse.

The store was evacuated on Tuesday after a fire started before it spread to all floors and caused extensive damage.

The area around the building has been cordoned off as firefighters remain at the scene.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

