Belfast City centre fire

A fire has broken out at Primark in Belfast city centre.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a report at 11:00 BST that the top floor of the five-storey commercial building was on fire.
Eleven appliances are at the scene and the building has been evacuated.
28 Aug 2018
