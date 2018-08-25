Popemobile travels through central Dublin
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pope in Ireland: Popemobile travels through Dublin

Watch as Pope Francis waves to thousands of people who lined Dublin's streets as the Popemobile travelled through the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Although the crowds were enthusiastic, their numbers paled in comparison to the faithful who flocked to see Pope John Paul II in 1979.

  • 25 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Pope Francis arrives at Dublin Airport