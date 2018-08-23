Media player
BRCA gene: Double mastectomy for mum and daughter
Mary and Colette Moore are both getting ready to go to hospital to have double mastectomies.
Their operations are within weeks of each other.
The mum and daughter discovered they have the BRCA gene, meaning they are more likely to develop breast or ovarian cancer.
They spoke to BBC News NI ahead of Colette's surgery.
23 Aug 2018
