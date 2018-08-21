Media player
'I lost self worth' says worker
A former council worker who was told to clean toilets because they needed a "woman's touch" has been paid £25,000 in a sex discrimination case.
Sharon Douglas was the only female employee at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's depot in Limavady, County Londonderry.
Ms Douglas said that during her employment she was denied overtime and training was offered to male colleagues.
"The whole thing affected me badly and I was off work with stress," Ms Douglas said
The council has settled the case without admission of liability.
21 Aug 2018
