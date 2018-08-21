Media player
Pine marten back home after road injury
One of Northern Ireland's rarest mammals, a pine marten, has had a lucky escape after being struck by a car.
Vets scrambled to save Spot after he was found at the side of a busy road near Ballyrobert, County Down.
He was given a 50% chance of surviving but conservationists released him back into the wild on Sunday following a major improvement in his condition.
21 Aug 2018
