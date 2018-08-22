Pope visit
Video

11-year-old wins papal robe competition

More than 4,500 children attending Catholic schools across Ireland took part in a competition designing papal robes as a gift for Pope Francis.

Organisers said they were overwhelmed by the standard but 11-year-old Jane Boland from Co Tipperary was the eventual winner.

Jane's is now seeing for the first time how tailors in Rome used her design to make papal woollen vestments.

