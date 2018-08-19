PSNI constable recounts horror of Ballygawley

Video

A memorial service has been held in County Tyrone to mark the 30th anniversary of the Ballygawley bus bombing.

Eight soldiers were killed in the attack and 28 were injured.

The Provisional IRA said it carried out the bombing which targeted the bus the soldiers were travelling in.

PSNI Constable Noel Barton was an RUC officer on duty that night. He told BBC News NI about the scene he encountered.