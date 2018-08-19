PSNI constable recounts horror of Ballygawley

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PSNI constable recounts scene of Ballygawley bombing
A memorial service has been held in County Tyrone to mark the 30th anniversary of the Ballygawley bus bombing.
Eight soldiers were killed in the attack and 28 were injured.
The Provisional IRA said it carried out the bombing which targeted the bus the soldiers were travelling in.
PSNI Constable Noel Barton was an RUC officer on duty that night. He told BBC News NI about the scene he encountered.
-
19 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45242618/psni-constable-recounts-scene-of-ballygawley-bombingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window