Video
Soldier killed in Ballygawley bomb was set to leave Army
The sister of a soldier killed in the Ballygawley bus bombing has said her brother was due to leave the Army just months after the attack.
In her first ever interview, Susan Greener said she "still thinks" of her brother Richard every day.
The 21-year-old was one of eight soldiers killed by the IRA bomb in County Tyrone in August 1988.
19 Aug 2018
