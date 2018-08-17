Paisley suggests he will not resign
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Suspended MP Ian Paisley suggests he will not resign

DUP MP Ian Paisley tells BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback that he would have resigned if he thought he had done anything to warrant it.

It is the first time Ian Paisley has spoken out since his suspension from the House of Commons for failing to declare two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

A recall petition is currently open in his constituency.

Listen back to the entire programme here.

  • 17 Aug 2018