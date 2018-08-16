Media player
Murdered officer bonfire signs 'absolutely sickening'
The son of murdered prison officer David Black has said the burning of his father's name on a bonfire in Londonderry made him feel "absolutely sickened".
Poppy wreaths were also put on the bonfire, which was lit on Wednesday night.
Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
16 Aug 2018
