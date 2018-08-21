Autistic boy missed five years of school

Video

Callum, 12, has not been to school or received any education for most of the past five years.

He has autism, and his mother says she has been unable to find a suitable school place for him, despite trying both mainstream and special schools.

An Education Authority spokeswoman said Northern Ireland has autism specific classes attached to mainstream schools and also in special schools.

"EA continues to work closely with parents, schools and students to achieve the best possible outcome," she said.