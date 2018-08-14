Alcohol NI's 'biggest healthcare problem'

Video

Alcohol misuse is the "greatest healthcare problem facing Northern Ireland", a coroner has said.

Figures obtained by BBC News NI show the number of alcohol-related deaths in Northern Ireland is the highest on record.

Between 2001 and 2016, more than 3,500 deaths in Northern Ireland were attributed to alcohol.

Coroner Joe McCrisken said: "We have an enormous problem with alcohol use, misuse and abuse in Northern Ireland."