Alcohol NI's 'biggest healthcare problem'
Alcohol misuse is the "greatest healthcare problem facing Northern Ireland", a coroner has said.
Figures obtained by BBC News NI show the number of alcohol-related deaths in Northern Ireland is the highest on record.
Between 2001 and 2016, more than 3,500 deaths in Northern Ireland were attributed to alcohol.
Coroner Joe McCrisken said: "We have an enormous problem with alcohol use, misuse and abuse in Northern Ireland."
14 Aug 2018
