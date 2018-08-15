The 29 victims of the Omagh bombing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 29 victims of the Omagh bombing

Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bombing.

BBC News NI looks at the men, women and children who were killed in a Real IRA car bomb attack on 15 August 1998.

The bombing claimed the lives of 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

  • 15 Aug 2018