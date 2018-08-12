Omagh bomb ceremony

Video

Victims who "suffered and those who are still suffering" have been remembered at a cross-community ceremony ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bomb.

Twenty-nine people - including a woman pregnant with twins - died in the 1998 attack in the County Tyrone town.

The memorial included prayers in both English and Irish as well as a reading in Spanish, the native tongue of two of the victims.

The event also paid tribute to "all victims of terrorism" around the world.