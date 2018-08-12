Omagh bomb choir 20 years on

Video

A choir set up in the wake of the Omagh bomb is marking the 20th anniversary of the atrocity.

The attack, carried out by dissident republicans in 1998, killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

The Omagh Community Youth Choir was one teenager's response to the "darkness" that fell on the town.

Daryl Simpson has since gone on to take his choir across the world, performing at Glastonbury and the Royal Variety.

Past and current members have now come together to perform a special song he composed for the 2018 commemorations.

Video Journalist: Erinn Kerr