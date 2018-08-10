Veteran Bob Calvert remembers his 29 years in the RAF at a centenary event in County Down
'I loved it' - NI veteran on his years in the RAF

Some of the Royal Air Force's most iconic aircraft are on display in County Down.

They are in Newcastle as part of an event to celebrate the RAF's centenary.

Veteran Bob Calvert was at the launch and told BBC News NI about his career, including some secret code breaking.

