Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Extreme swimmer recounts near-death experience
A Hungarian long distance swimmer has spoken to the BBC about his ordeal after a near-death experience in the North Channel.
Attila Mányoki, from Budapest, was trying to complete the Ocean's Seven challenge, swimming seven of the most dangerous waters on Earth.
He had to be rescued on Saturday as he neared the end of the seventh and final swim in the challenge.
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45149166/extreme-swimmer-recounts-near-death-experienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window