Con at the Giant's Causeway?
Giant's Causeway: Are National Trust's signs misleading?

Signs belonging to the National Trust near the Giant's Causeway have been accused of misleading people into thinking they have to pay to visit the famous tourist spot.

The local council is investigating and has already said they want the signs to be clearer.

  • 09 Aug 2018
