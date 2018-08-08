Mary Lou McDonald rejects border poll claims
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has rejected Peter Robinson's comments about a potential border poll.

The DUP leader has argued there could be chaos if a united Ireland was voted for in a border poll by 50% of voters plus one, but Ms McDonald denied this.

"What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander," said Ms McDonald, speaking at a debate at west Belfast festival Féile an Phobail.

