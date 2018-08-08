Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mary Lou McDonald rejects border poll claims
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has rejected Peter Robinson's comments about a potential border poll.
The DUP leader has argued there could be chaos if a united Ireland was voted for in a border poll by 50% of voters plus one, but Ms McDonald denied this.
"What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander," said Ms McDonald, speaking at a debate at west Belfast festival Féile an Phobail.
-
08 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45105373/mary-lou-mcdonald-rejects-border-poll-claimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window