U2 and Stiff Little Fingers rock Mandela Hall in 1981
Leather pants, sweat and punk rock - as QUB Student's Union undergoes major refurbishment we unearthed footage from 1981 of U2 and Stiff Little Fingers performing at McMordie Hall, later renamed Mandela Hall.
07 Aug 2018
