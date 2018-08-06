'Phenomenal' - fans and players celebrate the Ireland Women's Hockey team in the World Cup final
'Phenomenal' - Tributes to the women in green

Heroes all - the Ireland Women's hockey team lost to the Netherlands in the World Cup final in London on Sunday but they are new sporting superstars at home.

The team will return to a civic reception in Dublin on Monday.

Fans watching the game at the Harlequins hockey club in Belfast say they are proud of their achievement.

  • 06 Aug 2018