Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Belfast's Pride Parade has evolved
Belfast's Pride Parade has grown since the inaugural Pride in 1991, but the city wasn't always as tolerant.
-
04 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window