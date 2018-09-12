Media player
The Irish border: Brexit's 310-mile problem
What will become of the Irish border when the UK leaves the European Union?
BBC News NI's political reporter Jayne McCormack explains what might happen.
Read more - What happens to the Irish border after Brexit?
Video journalist: Jordan Kenny
12 Sep 2018
