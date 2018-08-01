Derry Girls are comedy champions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Derry Girls awarded Radio Times comedy champion top spot

Derry Girls has come out on top of a Radio Times Comedy poll.

Almost one million votes were cast online in an "epic battle", according to the Radio Times.

Set in 1990s Londonderry, the show's success has seen Channel 4 commission a second series.

More than 2.5 million people watched the first episode - it was the channel's biggest comedy series in five years.

  • 01 Aug 2018