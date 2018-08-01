Top baby names in Northern Ireland

Video

Emily and James were the most popular first names given to baby girls and baby boys in Northern Ireland, for births registered in 2017.

This is one of the findings of the Baby Names 2017 statistics published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Emily has been the most popular girls' name in each of the past five years, jointly with Grace in 2013, while James has been the most popular boys' names in each of the past three years.

In terms of boys' names, Jack - which held the top spot for 12 consecutive years between 2003 and 2014 - comes a close second to James in popularity with Noah in third place.