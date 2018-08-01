The most beautiful airport in the world
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Donegal Airport has been voted the most beautiful

Travellers flying into Donegal Airport are treated to spectacular views as they touch down.

The beautiful surroundings have seen the airport named the most scenic in the world.

A poll placed Donegal ahead of other destinations such as Nice Cote d'Azur Airport and Barra Airport in Scotland, where planes land on the beach.

  • 01 Aug 2018