Heat unearths ghost of a County Down building
Part of the foundation of buildings in Moira Demesne in County Down have reappeared as a result of the recent heat wave.

Major Edward Burgh bought the site in 1639 and built a house - Moira Castle - some years later.

But the house has lain in ruins since the 1830s. Now the council is trying to find out more about the site.

  • 31 Jul 2018