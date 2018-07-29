'I recognised her right away'

Media player
Kincora survivor finds family after answering advert
Jim Miller's mother told him he was an only child and that his father had died in 1966.
He was put into care, eventually ending up as one of the many abuse victims in the Kincora Boys home in east Belfast.
On the day after his 51st birthday, his cousin rang and told him there was an advert in the Belfast Telegraph asking for him by his full name.
He told the BBC how answering that advert changed his life.
