Kincora survivor finds family after answering advert
Jim Miller thought he was an only child.

He was put into care and eventually ended up as one of the many abuse victims in the Kincora Boys' home in east Belfast.

Decades later, after responding to a newspaper advert, he met his half-sister Judy Hindle.

  • 29 Jul 2018