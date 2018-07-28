Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Raw sewage leaks into Muckamore homes during floods
Homes in Muckamore, County Antrim, have been damaged by flooding after more than a month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Northern Ireland.
As BBC News NI reporter Ita Dungan reports, it is not the first time homes in this area have been hit by flash floods.
-
28 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44995365/raw-sewage-leaks-into-muckamore-homes-during-floodsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window