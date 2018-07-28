Family homes badly damaged by flooding
Raw sewage leaks into Muckamore homes during floods

Homes in Muckamore, County Antrim, have been damaged by flooding after more than a month's worth of rain fell in just a few hours in Northern Ireland.

As BBC News NI reporter Ita Dungan reports, it is not the first time homes in this area have been hit by flash floods.

