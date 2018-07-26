Firefighters tackling Tollymore forest fire
Walkers and hikers have been asked to stay away from Tollymore Forest Park near Newcastle, County Down.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said a nearby forest fire at Drinnahilly could spread to parts of the popular beauty spot.

It is the second time in just over a week that the NIFRS has dealt with a blaze in the area.

It is believed the blaze was started deliberately.

