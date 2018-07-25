The pub in a care home

Media player
The pub in a Carrickfergus care home
Residents at a Carrickfergus care home have been following this summer's sporting action at their new on-site sports bar.
The Albert Arms officially opened at Carrickfergus Manor in June.
It provided a place to watch the World Cup, Wimbledon and golf's Open Championship.
The home provides care for 90 older people, including those living with dementia, and many of the residents have been using the bar to follow their favourite sports
