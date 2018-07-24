Heatwave exposes riverbed rubbish

Media player
Heatwave exposes rubbish on Newry riverbed
Low-water levels in Newry's city centre river have revealed a whole load of rubbish, including bikes, tyres and trolleys.
The sights and the smells of the Clanrye River are putting people off from visiting, according to business owners.
The council is due to discuss the issue, amid renewed calls for a weir.
24 Jul 2018
