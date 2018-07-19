Media player
Ian Paisley says his apology was 'heartfelt'
Ian Paisley has said his apology to the House of Commons over failing to declare two holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government was "heartfelt".
The MP was questioned by BBC News NI reporter Mark Simpson about speculation that the controversy could spark a by-election.
19 Jul 2018
