Paisley says his apology was 'heartfelt'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ian Paisley says his apology was 'heartfelt'

Ian Paisley has said his apology to the House of Commons over failing to declare two holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government was "heartfelt".

The MP was questioned by BBC News NI reporter Mark Simpson about speculation that the controversy could spark a by-election.

  • 19 Jul 2018