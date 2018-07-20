Media player
Robot battles in Belfast
Almost 50 Chinese students have travelled to Belfast to take part in the World Teenage Robotic Association's International Robotic competition in Belfast City Hall.
Competitors build robots that are rated for their power, agility and speed.
Video journalist: Jordan Kenny
20 Jul 2018
