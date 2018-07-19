Ian Paisley's personal statement in full

Media player
Ian Paisley's personal statement to the House of Commons in full
DUP MP Ian Paisley apologises in the House of Commons and admits "deep personal embarrassment" after failing to declare two luxury holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.
Mr Paisley said he had made a "genuine mistake".
19 Jul 2018
