Good Friday Agreement thrown around 'willy-nilly' - Sammy Wilson
Downing Street has agreed to a legal guarantee that there will be no post-Brexit customs border in the Irish Sea.
The latest amendment was proposed by a number of well known pro-Brexit MPs, including the DUP's Sammy Wilson, Labour's Kate Hoey and the former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson.
16 Jul 2018
