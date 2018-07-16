Media player
'Looking for coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain'
Emergency services attended the scene at Young's Seafood processing factory in the town's harbour.
Fourteen people were taken to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry for assessment.
Two people are in a stable condition in hospital.
A major incident was declared, but has now been stood down.
Consultant Dr Ruth Spedding said staff were looking out for coughing, shortness of breath and symptoms of chest pain.
16 Jul 2018
