CCTV footage shows attack on Adams home
CCTV footage seems to suggest that an explosive device thrown at the home of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams was hurled from a moving car on Friday night.

The recording, from a camera outside the property, was released by Sinn Féin on Sunday.

  • 15 Jul 2018