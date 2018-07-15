Media player
CCTV camera shows attack on Adams property
CCTV footage seems to suggest that an explosive device thrown at the home of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams was hurled from a moving car on Friday night.
The recording, from a camera outside the property, was released by Sinn Féin on Sunday.
15 Jul 2018
