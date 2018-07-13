'Why has it taken so long?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newtownards girl granted licence for medicinal cannabis
A seven-year-old girl who suffers with a rare genetic condition has been granted a licence for medicinal cannabis.
Sophia Gibson, from Newtownards, County Down, suffers with Dravet syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy.
Her mother Danielle is asking why it took so long.
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44828946/newtownards-girl-granted-licence-for-medicinal-cannabisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window