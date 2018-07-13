Media player
Heatwave's hidden history
The recent heatwave has helped open a gateway to the past. In County Down a gateway to the Mourne mountains has emerged.
Water supplies have dropped in Spelga Reservoir revealing what lies beneath including an old road that usually sits well below the waterline.
An ancient secret has also been revealed in the Boyne Valley, County Meath. Weeks of dry weather have exposed circles in a field.The newly discovered monument, or henge, is close to the 5,000-year-old Newgrange monument.
Experts say it is an "internationally significant find".
Footage courtesy of Andrew Grant.
13 Jul 2018
