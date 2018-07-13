Petrol bomb thrown at moving van
Petrol bomb thrown at moving van in Londonderry

A petrol bomb is thrown at a moving van in the Bogside area of Londonderry on Thursday evening.

Police fired plastic baton rounds during one of the worst nights of violence in Londonderry for years.

Video: Press Association (PA)

  • 13 Jul 2018