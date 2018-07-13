Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Petrol bomb thrown at moving van in Londonderry
A petrol bomb is thrown at a moving van in the Bogside area of Londonderry on Thursday evening.
Police fired plastic baton rounds during one of the worst nights of violence in Londonderry for years.
Video: Press Association (PA)
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44818419/petrol-bomb-thrown-at-moving-van-in-londonderryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window