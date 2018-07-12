Parades across Northern Ireland mark Twelfth of July
Video

Twelfth of July parades take place across Northern Ireland

Twelfth of July parades have taken place at 17 locations across Northern Ireland.

Tens of thousands of people attended the events, which mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

William III - the Dutch-born Protestant better known as William of Orange or King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in County Meath in July 1690.

