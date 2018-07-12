Media player
Huge King Billy back tattoo
Orangeman Paul Williamson has marked this year's Twelfth in a unique way.
The 32-year-old will march through his native Ballymena today with a huge King Billy tattoo on his back.
The tattoo took 22 hours and 25 minutes to complete and is an exact replica of an image displayed in Cullybackey.
12 Jul 2018
