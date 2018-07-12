Huge King Billy back tattoo
Orangeman Paul Williamson has marked this year's Twelfth in a unique way.

The 32-year-old will march through his native Ballymena today with a huge King Billy tattoo on his back.

The tattoo took 22 hours and 25 minutes to complete and is an exact replica of an image displayed in Cullybackey.

