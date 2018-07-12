Eleventh Night disturbances in Belfast and Londonderry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Disturbances in Belfast and Londonderry on Eleventh Night

Firefighters have been attacked, petrol bombs thrown and cars set alight during disturbances across Northern Ireland.

Most of the trouble was centred on Londonderry, east Belfast and parts of County Down as traditional Eleventh Night bonfires were lit in loyalist areas.

The fire service said there was a 23% increase in bonfire related incidents compared to last year.

  • 12 Jul 2018